KING CHARLES GIFTS PRESIDENT TRUMP THE BELL FROM WWII SUBMARINE HMS TRUMP — DELIVERS PERFECT “GIVE US A RING” PUN





King Charles just presented President Trump with a deeply personal and historic gift — the original bell from the British WWII submarine HMS Trump.





“So tonight, Mr President, I am delighted to present you as a personal gift the original bell which hung on the conning tower of your valiant namesake,” Charles said. “May it stand as a testimony to our nation’s shared history and shining future.”





He capped it with the perfect British wit: “Should you ever need to get hold of us or just give us a ring — we are here to help.”



Trump lit up like a kid on Christmas, standing and clapping with a huge grin as the room roared with laughter.





HMS Trump, launched in 1944 from a UK shipyard, served with the 4th Submarine Squadron in Australia and played a key role sinking Japanese ships in the Pacific.





A classy, thoughtful moment between two leaders who clearly enjoy each other’s company. Real respect, real history, real alliance.