KING MSWATI’S LEADERSHIP WORTH EMULATING – HH



President Hakainde Hichilema has said the leadership of Mswati III offers an enduring example that other African leaders can learn from and emulate.





President Hichilema joined other regional dignitaries in commemorating the monarch’s 40-year reign in Eswatini, in celebrations that coincided with King Mswati III’s 58th birthday.





The Zambian leader also held bilateral talks with the Eswatini monarch, describing him as a steadfast and resilient custodian of his country’s rich cultural heritage.





President Hichilema said King Mswati III had demonstrated remarkable dedication to preserving and promoting the values and traditions of his people throughout his reign..m

He added that the King had governed his Kingdom with a deep sense of love, faithfulness, and continuity–qualities that, he noted, define his leadership and make it worthy of admiration across the African continent.





The President reiterated that such leadership attributes provide a strong example for other nations in Africa to emulate.