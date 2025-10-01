KINGDOM HALL CHURCH ELDER CHEWS WIFE OF FELLOW CHURCH LEADER





A 19-year-old marriage of a devout Jehovah’s Witness couple has collapsed in the Matero Local Court after a Kingdom Hall elder was exposed for bedding the wife of his own “brother in faith,” Kalemba reports.





Truck driver Offrin Muyaya, 44, told Magistrate Harriet Mulenga that his wife, Mildred Kunda, had confessed to an adulterous affair with none other than Angel Simwanza, a respected elder in their congregation. Muyaya said the betrayal was so painful that he had no choice but to dissolve a union that had produced four children.





According to testimony heard by the court, Mildred admitted the affair, explaining that five years of “bedroom starvation” while her husband was away on long-haul jobs drove her into Simwanza’s arms. She told the court that the elder’s generosity went beyond spiritual guidance, as he set aside his Awake! and Watchtower magazines to give her a “pleasure-filled paradise” experience.





Kalemba further reports that guilt later consumed Mildred, prompting her to confess both to her husband and before a shocked Kingdom Hall congregation. Muyaya, however, rejected biblical calls for forgiveness and instead rushed to court to end the marriage.





In her judgment, Magistrate Mulenga granted divorce without compensation but rebuked both parties. She condemned Mildred for her choices, especially with a church leader, and scolded Muyaya for neglecting his wife. “What shocks me even more is the role of your church. How can a leader who preaches against adultery be the very one committing it? I honestly fear for the congregants,” she said.





The court ordered Muyaya to maintain the couple’s four children with K2,500 per month starting at the end of October.