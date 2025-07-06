Kings Malembe Mumbi apologizes for posting disturbing Mwaka’s videos on his official facebook page

Kings Malembe Mumbi Apologizes for Facebook Incident



The Church Newspaper Shared…..



Press Statement:



To our valued fans and followers,





We apologize for the unfortunate incident that occurred on my Facebook page earlier today. Initially, we suspected that our page might have been compromised, but after a thorough investigation, it was determined that the issue arose during a recent security enhancement initiative, where we engaged external experts to strengthen our page’s security features and apply for verification (blue tick).

While our team was working on implementing these enhancements, an unfortunate error occurred, and an inappropriate video was temporarily shared on my story.



It’s worth noting that at the time of the incident, Mr. Mumbi was not in control of the phone and was receiving medical attention due to an injury he sustained while ministering at Glory Embassy in Matero during an overnight meeting last Friday.





We want to assure you that this was an isolated incident and not a reflection of my values or content. We take full responsibility for the mistake and acknowledge that it fell short of the standards we strive to maintain.

We took immediate action to rectify the situation, including removing the offending content and conducting a thorough review of our page management processes to prevent such incidents in the future.





We are committed to ensuring that our online presence reflects the positive message and values that my music embodies. We appreciate your understanding and support during this time. Let’s continue to focus on spreading positivity and the message of hope through my music. Thank you for your continued support.





Very Respectfully,



Kings Malembe Mumbi

Management Team