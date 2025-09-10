⬆️ SPORTS BRIEF | Kinshasa in Chaos After Butter World Cup Collapse



Unrest erupted at Kinshasa’s Stade des Martyrs last evening as DR Congo’s national team saw a commanding 2–0 lead slip away, conceding two goals in injury time and ultimately losing 3–2 to Senegal in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.





Fans who once roared with hope transformed into furious protesters as the defeat sunk in. Clips circulating on social media recorded as chaos unfolded show supporters ripping seats from the stadium and hurling them onto the pitch in distraught rage .





The stadium, built to hold 80,000 fans, became a wreckage stand as stunned security staff struggled to regain control .





This match carried immense weight: DR Congo held a slender lead atop Group B standings, just one point ahead of Senegal. A home victory promised direct qualification. Their stunning collapse not only crushed those dreams, it ignited fury and destruction.





Authorities are already warning of heavy fines and disciplinary action.





But for now, the images of broken chairs and broken hearts paint the real story: a nation’s hope engulfed by disbelief, and their stadium by fury.



The People’s Brief | Vesla Centurion Kals