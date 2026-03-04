KITWE COUNCILLOR DENIES REPORTED PRESIDENTIAL ENDORSEMENT



Kitwe’s Ndeke Ward Councillor Davies Kasengele has distanced himself from the reported endorsement of President Hakainde Hichilema’s candidature for the 2026 General Elections by councillors who meet in Lusaka this week.





Councillor Kasengele said when councillors from all the ten provinces met President Hichilema in Lusaka at no time did councillors collectively discuss or agree to endorse the Head of State.





He said Councillors from all parts of the country met President Hichilema to fulfil their civic responsibilities as elected representatives of the people and not for partisan political activities.





Councillors Kasengele declared that personal opinion should be clearly distinguished from collective positions saying transparency and accuracy in representing Councillors’ views are essential in maintaining integrity and public trust.





“The purported endorsement of His Excellency President should be clearly understood as an individual decision made by a Katete Councillor, who is also a UPND aspiring candidate in one of the constituencies in Katete. It does not, in any way, constitute a collective endorsement by all Councillors who attended the Presidential engagement in Lusaka,” he said.





“At no point before, during, or after the meeting did we convene as a unified body of Councillors to deliberate on or agree to endorse the President. There was no collective resolution, consensus, or formal discussion authorizing such a position – whether at the venue itself or on our Councillors’ Countrywide communication platforms,” Councillor Kasengele said.





He added:”Our presence in Lusaka was not for partisan political activities, but rather to fulfil our civic responsibilities as elected representatives.”



Icengelo Radio