KITWE MAN KILLED BY UNCLE IN MINDOLO AFTER ARGUMENT OVER FOOD



A 28-year-old man has been murdered by his uncle following a quarrel over food in Kitwe’s Mindolo area.





Copperbelt Police Commissioner Pathias Siandenge has confirmed the incident and identified the victim as Previn Kapambwe.



Mr Siandenge says the incident happened around 19:00hrs on Sunday after the deceased had been drinking beer with his two uncles, Michael and Lewis Mwansa, at a tavern.





He says the three later returned home, where an argument over food broke out between the deceased and Lewis Mwansa when Micheal left to answer the call of nature.





Mr Siandenge when he returned, he found his nephew unconscious and bleeding from a head injury and was rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.





He says the suspect who initially fled the scene has since been apprehended and is currently in police custody.