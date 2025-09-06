KITWE residents have demanded immediate release of jailed ex MP Joe Malanji citing the help he renders to thousands of people in need.





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



The sentencing of former foreign affairs minister joseph malanji to four years imprisonment with hard labour has stirred mixed reactions among residents of kwacha constituency, following his conviction for possessing tainted property.





in separate interviews, residents described the judgment as unjust, arguing that mr. malanji had built his business profile long before entering politics.





beatrice kafwamba said the constituency was “in tears” over the ruling, noting that many were struggling to accept the outcome given the former minister’s continued contributions even after leaving office.





justin nsonge highlighted mr. malanji’s role in supporting livelihoods through community development initiatives, describing his generosity as a defining trait of his leadership in kitwe.





meanwhile, alice banda called for unity among opposition political players, expressing concern over what she termed the ongoing prosecution of senior political figures.

#SunFmTvNews