Kodak Black and Fivio Foreign have bizarrely linked up with presidential nominee Donald Trump for a new song.

While Trump does not actually get in the booth, “ONBOA47RD” uses a recording of his first speech made after the recent attempt on his life at a rally in Pennsylvania.

“I’m not supposed to be here tonight,” he says as a pounding drill beat plays in the background. “And I’m here today to announce a brand new plan to deliver more opportunity, more security, more fairness.”

The pro-Trump track also opens with audio from the former president’s 2017 inauguration where he declared: “I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never, ever let you down.”

While Fivio is light on the political bars, with his references limited to Trump calling him when he was “on tour,” Kodak salutes the former Apprentice star, who pardoned him from prison in one of his last acts as president.

“I ain’t even see this many black people freed during the Obama days / Told her she can anything she want, just not my Donald chain,” he raps, referencing the $10,000 gold Trump chain he copped in 2022.

Trump is a credited songwriter on the track due to its sampling of his speech.

Both rappers have previously been vocal in their support of the controversial Republican.

In 2019, Fivio Foreign rocked a MAGA hat and later commented: “I ain’t going against Trump.”

Kodak Black has been far louder in his cheerleading of Trump, even calling for him to be instated as the lifetime leader of the United States.

“We need Trump in office forever, man. Just like how them Chinese and Russian and Korean motherfuckers have their president,” he said on Instagram Live. “Trump the best thing for America, for sure. I respect that boy logic, setup and whole rundown even if he didn’t free me.”

“When you got muthafuckin; office for only like four years, that ain’t enough time for a n-gga to run they play and the shit they got to do,” he continued. “By the time they get done, another muthafucka in office and he fuck shit up. Man, give my dog a lil more time to do what he do for real.”

Trump has been experiencing a surge in popularity among various rappers this year including Sexyy Red, 50 Cent, Benny The Butcher, Waka Flocka Flame, Chief Keef and Lil Pump.