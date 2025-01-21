Kodak Black Welcomes Fifth Child With Fourth Different Woman

Kodak Black‘s family continues to grow with the arrival of his fifth child to a fourth different woman.

The news was shared by the child’s mother on Instagram, where she uploaded a number of photos of the newborn baby and revealed that he was born on New Year’s Day.

It is not known if Kodak was present at the birth as he is not seen on any of the pictures.

She captioned the post: “01/01/2025, 8:00pm// PRINCE VULTURE. The Last Piece Of My Heart. Idk How I Can Ever Repay You God For My Blessings But Ima Do Right By U And My Kids In The Meantime. My Life Feel Complete Now, My Boy Is Perfect. Happy New Year #2025.”

The slideshow reveals that the baby boy’s full name is Prince Vulture Octave Kapri, sharing the same surname as his rap star father (who is called Bill Kahan Kapri).

It was revealed last summer that Kodak Black was expecting his fifth child, just months after he welcomed his fourth, leading to significant drama with his various baby mamas.

The news was announced in a video shared online, showing Kodak and his baby mother-to-be celebrating with an extravagant party surrounded by family and friends.

During the brief clip, fireworks were set off and the words “Baby Kapri” — a nod to Yak’s surname — were lit up in giant letters on a lawn.

It had previously been claimed by one of Kodak’s other baby mothers, Jammiah Broomfield (with whom he shares an eight-year-old son named King Khalid), that he was expecting another child, although she didn’t divulge the mother’s identity.

The drama led to Kodak’s other baby mama Maranda Johnson vandalizing his luxury vehicles and going on a social media rant after he was seen hanging out with Broomfield.

Maranda took aim at Jammiah (a.k.a. Maya), saying: “You doing all that groupie shit and still don’t got shit. Everything he buy King you sell it to buy drugs. You deadbeat-ass bitch. You so proud to get fucked and sent home. How you a side bitch to yo own bd??”