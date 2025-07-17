Kolo Toure joins Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Man City

Manchester City have announced the permanent appointment of Kolo Toure to Pep Guardiola’s backroom team.

In a statement, the club confirmed that Toure, 44, will serve as a first-team assistant coach, a role he briefly held during City’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign this summer.

The Ivorian, who enjoyed Premier League title success as a player with both Arsenal and City, impressed last season as Assistant Lead Coach with City’s Under-18s. Working alongside Lead Coach Oliver Reiss, Toure helped guide the youth side to the Premier League Under-18 North title. They also reached the national final, narrowly losing 1-0 to Aston Villa, and finished runners-up to Villa again in the FA Youth Cup final.

City highlighted Toure’s broad coaching experience, which includes time with the Ivory Coast national team and stints at Celtic and Leicester City under Brendan Rodgers. Before joining the City Academy, Toure also managed Wigan Athletic.

His permanent move to Guardiola’s senior coaching staff is seen as a natural progression, bringing valuable defensive expertise and leadership to the Etihad dressing room.