KOMBONI RADIO BACK ON AIR AFTER BAILIFFS MISTAKENLY SEIZE STATION EQUIPMENT



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Komboni Radio has resumed broadcasting after bailiffs, acting on instructions from the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC), mistakenly seized the station’s equipment in an operation intended for a private property in PHI.





Acting Station Manager Oswald Tembo confirmed to Sun FM TV News that transmission had resumed following the return of the confiscated broadcasting equipment, newsroom computers, and furniture.





The bailiffs had earlier stormed the station, believing it to be connected to an alleged outstanding debt owed to the CEEC.





However, it later emerged that the enforcement action was meant for a different property located in PHI, not the radio station itself.





Komboni Radio CEO Lesa Kasoma had publicly appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema for Intervention through viral social media videos, describing the incident as an unfair and damaging mistake.





She urged government intervention to prevent such wrongful actions from recurring.