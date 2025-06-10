KOMBONI RADIO DEMANDS FOR K5 MILLION FROM CEEC



…..for wrongful and irregular execution, trespass and interference with property



Lusaka… Tuesday June 10, 2025





Komboni Radio has demanded for K5 million from Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) for wrongful and irregular execution, trespass and interference with property.





This follows the temporal seizure of property by bailiffs under the instructions of CEEC that the station had unpaid loan.



In a demand letter seen by Smart Eagles, the Station through ZS Legal Practitioners says during the wrongful and irregular execution, it’s broadcasting was shutdown and it’s property was severely damaged.





“We are instructed by Komboni Investments Limited, whose trading name is Komboni Radio (“our client”), who has retained us in relation to the above – captioned matter. Kindly note our interest. Our client informs us that its primary place of business and registered office is Plot No. 579/4807, New Kamwala, Lusaka. On November 20, 2024, you took out a writ of possession relating to Stand No. 35913, Lusaka on the strength of a judgment from the High Court, under Cause No. 2012/HPC/0149 to which neither our client is party nor its place of business a subject of the action,” read part of the demand letter.





“On the strength of your writ of possession, and without any justification or excuse, you caused execution of the writ of possession on our client’s premises on May 23, 2025. Our client further advises that during the wrongful and irregular execution, its broadcasting was shutdown and its property was severely damaged. Our client further instructs that the execution resulted in injury to its goodwill.”





ZS Legal Practitioners said they have been instructed to demand damages in the sum of K5,000,000.00 for wrongful and irregular execution, trespass and interference with property.





“Take notice that, unless we receive a satisfactory response and the above demands are met within seven (7) days from the date of your receipt of this letter, we have strict instructions to initiate legal proceedings without further recourse to yourselves. This will include: (i) initiating civil proceedings to claim damages for the wrongful and irregular execution, trespass and interference with property; and (ii) referring the matter to the relevant criminal investigative authorities for appropriate redress,” the law firm has demanded.



