KOMBONI RADIO EMPLOYEES GO FIVE MONTHS WITHOUT SALARY



….as the workers demand for their pay from the station





Lusaka… Sunday March 30, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



Komboni Radio employees are said to have gone five months without receiving their salaries.



Reliable sources have told Smart Eagles that yesterday, there was a meeting called for employees from Lusaka and Copperbelt over the same issue.



The source claims that the workers were only demanding for their salaries from the company.





“So yesterday, there was a meeting called for us workers both from Copperbelt and Lusaka. We were told that because of the court case involving the CEO (Lesa Kasoma – Komboni Radio Chief Executive Officer) and ex her husband (Stephen Nyirenda), the bank account for Komboni Radio was frozen and so we can’t receive the salaries,” the source disclosed.





“During the same meeting, we were told that our CEO was also chased from her house due to non payment of rentals. But the workers were not concerned because for them they claimed that maybe our CEO and Mr Nyirenda are saving money for the 2026 campaigns ahead of the general elections.”





The source said the workers who even came from Copperbelt have failed to return back as they have no transport money.





“There was a consensus that we just go to the Ministry of Labour to air our grievances. Because we can’t be hearing that we can’t be paid because there is a court case that resulted in the freezing of the company account. We want to be paid,” the source added.





“In the meeting, we were told that the court is yet to allocate the date in which to hear the matter before the account can be opened. But all these things do not matter to us, because for us we want to be paid. That’s why we have resolved to go to the Ministry of Labour for help.”





When reached for a comment, the Komboni Radio Chief Executive Officer Lesa Kasoma was unavailable.



#SmartEagles2025