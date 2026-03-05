KOPALA DIVA GIVEN A SOFT JAIL SENTENCE FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING!



A 36-year-old Kitwe businesswoman, Khadija Mingel, has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for trafficking in 500 grams of cocaine.





Mingel was convicted after being found in possession of 25 pellets of cocaine weighing a total of 500 grams.





Her arrest followed a joint operation conducted by officers from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Kitwe and Lusaka. The illegal drugs were discovered concealed in a Toyota Mark X vehicle she was driving, which was later seized by the commission.





According to a statement issued earlier by DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba on May 16, 2025, Mingel had been on the commission’s watch list for some time and was believed to be a notorious drug supplier operating across the North-Western and Copperbelt provinces.





The arrest was part of a wider crackdown by the commission which also led to the apprehension of a man in Chipata who was allegedly found with counterfeit money amounting to K280,000.