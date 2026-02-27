Nkana 1



Kostandinos Morianos Mwape:



A Business Leader Rooted in the Copperbelt, Ready to Serve





Born in 1968 at Kitwe Central Hospital, aspiring Member of Parliament Kostandinos Mwape is a proud son of the Copperbelt whose life journey reflects resilience, enterprise and deep community ties.





Raised on a farm along Race Course Road in Kitwe, Mr. Mwape’s early upbringing instilled in him the values of hard work and discipline. He began his education at Garneton Primary School before proceeding to Kitwe Boys Secondary School, where he further shaped his leadership qualities and entrepreneurial mindset.





A Strong Foundation in the Mining Sector

Mr. Mwape’s professional journey began during the ZCCM era, working within the mining industry at a time when the sector formed the backbone of Zambia’s economy. He later ran the Mufulira and Konkola Mine Mess under Process Control Limited in Mufulira, providing catering and hospitality services in demanding mining environments.





His work extended to collaboration with Mopani Copper Mines, where he played a key role in catering operations. Through this experience, he developed an in-depth understanding of the needs of mine workers, contractors and mining communities across the Copperbelt.





Entrepreneurial Excellence in Hospitality

Beyond mining, Mr. Mwape distinguished himself in Zambia’s hospitality and food service industry. He became a Zambian licensee for globally recognized brands such as:





Steers

Debonairs Pizza

Longhorn Grill & Steakhouse

Through these ventures, he created employment opportunities for many young Zambians and contributed to the growth of the local franchise sector.





His passion for quality dining also led to the establishment of The Greek Olive, which started at the Kitwe Greek Club, adding diversity and innovation to the Copperbelt’s culinary scene.





Additionally, he managed catering operations at the Mufulira Club (MCTC) and the Mufulira Boating Club, further cementing his footprint in community-centred hospitality services.





A Leader with Practical Experience



Kostandinos Mwape’s journey from farm life to mining operations and successful entrepreneurship reflects practical leadership grounded in real-world experience. His career has been defined by job creation, service delivery, private sector growth and community engagement.





As he aspires to serve as Member of Parliament, Mr. Mwape brings with him decades of experience in business management, workforce coordination and economic empowerment. His story is one of local roots, industry understanding and a commitment to uplifting communities across the Copperbelt





With a background that spans mining, hospitality and franchise development, Kostandinos Mwape is a candidate who understands both the challenges and opportunities facing Zambia’s working-class families and entrepreneurs alike.