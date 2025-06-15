Kudos to President Hichilema and the family of late former president Edgar Lungu- Sishuwa Sishuwa

Kudos to President Hichilema and the family of late former president Edgar Lungu





By Sishuwa Sishuwa



I am delighted that the family of late former president of Zambia Edgar Lungu and representatives of President Hakainde Hichilema have ironed out their outstanding differences and struck an agreement on the transportation of his remains from South Africa to Zambia next Wednesday, on his funeral programme, and on the date of burial – 23 June.





I particularly commend former first lady Esther Lungu, family spokesperson Makebi Zulu, and former minister of mines Richard Musukwa for their decisive role in securing this desirable outcome.

I further commend President Hichilema for finally stepping up to provide the required leadership on this critically important matter; Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa for his exemplary dedication, professionalism and conduct throughout the difficult negotiations; and Northmead Assembly of God Church Bishop Joshua Banda for what he did yesterday!





Oh, how invisible the works of some people among us! Their real honour comes by way of knowledge of the truth, the whole story that they know and with an inner smile, they narrate it fully to no other but their conscience.

One day, the full account of the behind-the-scenes story that produced this extraordinary conclusion shall be told. When that happens, we may come to learn that what we know about people is only what we think we know about them.

It is rarely the truth. If we knew the truth, our relationship with them would dramatically be different.





My fervent prayer is that all parties in this matter will hold to their agreements and the guarantees they have given each other for the betterment of Zambia.