Kulima Tower gives free rides to June babies on Bally’s birthday



AS President Hakainde Hichilema turns 64 in the next three days, Kulima Tower Bus Station will be offering free rides to June born people and those aged 60 and above.





For those outside these brackets, all short distance local routes will be slashed to K10



Kulima Towers Bus Station chairperson Nicholas Banda added that long distance local routes will also carry a reduced charge.





For instance, Banda said for routes like Kafue with a fare of K47, the amount will be reduced to K30.



Banda said the gesture will be done on June 4, to celebrate the Head of State’s birthday and as an appreciation to what government has achieved with five years.





“On June 4, we will be celebrating Bally’s birthday. We will be reducing bus fares to K10,” Banda told Kalemba.



“The reason we are reducing bus fares is because bus drivers are able to operate freely without interference from cadres. We have been in this station for a long time and we can testify that this Government is different, allowing us as drivers to handle our own operations.”





He added that during previous Government every little coin they mad was shared halfway with political cadres and now they are able share amongst bus operators.





“Governement has done a lot of great things. apart from cadreism, we are enjoying the benefit of free education. Our salaries are meager so the free education cushions our expenses, helping us channel the money to other needs,” said Banda.





This promotion will run the whole day on June 4 as drivers plan on using the occasion to give hampers such as soap, toothpastes, toothbrushes, roll-on to conductors as a way to promote hygiene.



Kalemba June 1, 2026