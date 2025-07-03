KUNDANANJI, BELEMU REPRESENT ZAMBIA AT UNVEILING OF NEW WAFCON TROPHY

Copper Queens forward Racheal Kundananji and defender Margaret Belemu were Zambia’s representatives at the official unveiling of the new TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) trophy held on Wednesday in Rabat, Morocco.



The duo joined players from each of the 12 participating nations, alongside African football legends and referees in a landmark event that signals a new chapter in the growth and recognition of women’s football on the continent.



Organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in partnership with long-standing sponsor TotalEnergies, the event showcased the redesigned WAFCON trophy as a powerful symbol of unity, ambition and the growing stature of the women’s game.

Malawi women’s national team captain Tabitha Chawinga, Moroccan referee Bouchra Karboubi and Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga, one of the world’s most respected referees, were also part of the distinguished guest list.



Crafted in a combination of brilliant silver and matte gold, the trophy features upward-spiralling petals representing the 12 participating nations. The petals form a blooming flower, symbolising the blossoming of African women’s football.



At the heart of the floral structure is a golden sphere designed to resemble a football, adorned with a map of Africa, a nod to the continent’s pride and global ambition in the women’s game.



The trophy sits atop a pristine white marble base with elegant gold stripes and is encircled by a gold ring engraved with the CAF logo. The base bears the name of the competition in refined matte gold lettering, anchoring its legacy in the rich heritage of African sport.

Kundananji and Belemu are both part of Zambia’s final 24-member squad for the 2024 edition of WAFCON (to be played in 2025). The Copper Queens will open their Group A campaign against hosts Morocco on Saturday, 5 July at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

They will then face Senegal on 9 July and wrap up the group phase against DR Congo on 12 July, with both matches set for El Bachir Stadium in Mohammedia.

FAZ