Kurdish Fighters Rally Against Iran as War Escalates



The Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) has released powerful footage calling on all Kurdish forces to unite and strike against the Iranian regime. A female fighter prominently featured in the video wields a U.S.-made M4 rifle, underscoring the group’s readiness and possible Western backing in the ongoing conflict.





As Iranian missiles continue pounding Israeli cities like Haifa—targeting power plants, oil facilities, and gas infrastructure—Kurdish opposition groups based in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region are positioning themselves as a key front against Tehran.

Reports indicate thousands of fighters from PAK and allied organizations have moved toward the border, prepared for cross-border operations with potential U.S. and Israeli air support.





This push for unification comes amid a historic coalition of Iranian Kurdish parties formed earlier this year, aiming to exploit the regime’s weakening grip.

PAK, known for its all-female units and prior clashes with IRGC forces, signals that Kurds will not stand idle while Tehran faces mounting pressure from American and Israeli strikes.





The message is clear: divided no more, Kurds are stepping up to defend their future and help topple the ayatollahs.