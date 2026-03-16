Kurdish Peshmerga Launch Ground Offensive into Iran



Kurdish forces have crossed from Iraq into Iran’s Kurdistan Province, opening a new ground front against the regime. The advance follows weeks of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes that hammered IRGC border positions and military bases in western Iran, clearing the path for this coordinated push.





Peshmerga units, long based in northern Iraq and armed in part through reported CIA efforts, are now engaging to pressure Tehran from within while the regime reels from degraded missile and drone stocks. Multiple Kurdish groups, including PAK and Komala, have signaled readiness to seize control of Kurdish-majority areas and shield civilians from repression.





This development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing U.S.-Israeli campaign, which began with strikes that eliminated key regime figures and targeted nuclear, missile, and security infrastructure. With air dominance secured over much of Iran, the entry of motivated ground forces offers a real chance to fracture the regime further and support internal unrest.