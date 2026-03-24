Kuwait Plunged Into Blackouts as Iranian Drone Debris Hammers Power Grid



Power outages swept parts of Kuwait after debris from intercepted Iranian drones slammed into six high-voltage transmission lines on March 12, knocking out electricity across scattered neighborhoods.





Kuwait’s Electricity Ministry confirmed the damage came from falling shrapnel during air defenses engaging the drones.

No direct hits on Kuwaiti soil from Iranian strikes, but the collateral fallout was immediate: partial blackouts hit homes, businesses, and infrastructure while repair crews raced to restore service.





By March 15, five of the six lines were back online. Yet fresh reports show lingering disruptions, with the neutral Gulf state now caught in the crossfire of Iran’s retaliation against US-Israeli attacks that began in late February.





The incidents highlight the spreading risk: drone fragments have also sparked refinery fires, closed airspace temporarily, and raised fears for civilian safety in a region already on edge over threats to the Strait of Hormuz and global oil flows.



Even a bystander nation isn’t safe when the missiles fly.