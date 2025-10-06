KWACHA TENANT IN KITWE BEGS LANDLORD TO GAIN ACCESS TO THE HOUSE



A man only identified as a Mr. Banda after defaulting rent for three months has lost access to the house and household things.





According to information available, a Mr. Banda from Kwacha Township of Kitwe, who has taken his old landlord for a joker, paying rentals when he feels like, is reportedly begging to have access to the house after experiencing strange things.





For the past weeks he has been finding the Tv on every morning but overlooks it as he comes home drunk remembering not a thing. On the weekend, he was sober and went to bed making sure the Tv was off.





Around 01:00 AM, he heard noises in the lounge and when he went to check out where the noise was coming from, he found the Tv on with a glass of water on the table. He switched the Tv off and walked back to his bedroom to sleep but before he could touch the door handle, the Tv was on again.





He unplugged the Tv from the power socket and went to sleep making himself believe the Tv was malfunctioning. In the morning, he found a snake on the bed which he failed to kill as it disappeared before he could get anything to harm it. After talking to his friends about it, they advised him to leave the house.





However, today all prepared with his friends to get his things from the house, he found a snake helping the new lock which the owner of the house has used to lock the gate. People threw stones to kill it but failed. The snake was reportedly not moving. The mob only stopped throwing things at the snake when one man aiming at the snake ended up hitting his friend splitting his forehead into two.





Meanwhile, old people in the area advised young people to stop disturbing the snake saying this is not natural but the owner of the house has refused having anything to do with the snake. He only said he will open the gate when Mr. Banda pays his rentals in arrears.



Tompo Daily Stories © October 4, 2025.