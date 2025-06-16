KWACHA WILL CONTINUE TO APPRECIATE – HAABAZOKA



ECONOMIST Dr Lubinda Haabazoka says the Kwacha will continue to appreciate up to December.





Dr Haabazoka says the appreciation of the Kwacha can be attributed to the tax period. Commenting in an interview recently, Dr Haabazoka said that around June companies are required to pay their annual income taxes, thereby bringing back the money that they had kept outside the country.





“So, when you look at the value of the Zambian Kwacha, it has a certain trend normally following year in, year out in terms of appreciation and depreciation, it has its good time and its bad time. So, what normally happens around June is that companies are expected to file in their annual income taxes”



News Diggers