Kyle Walker joins AC Milan on loan with option to buy

England defender, Kyle Walker has joined AC Milan from Manchester City on an initial six-month loan, with the Serie A club having the option to buy him permanently this summer.

The 34-year-old asked to leave City earlier in January with his last appearance for the club coming in the 4-1 home win over West Ham at the start of the month.

City accepted Milan’s formal loan offer on Thursday. The option to buy in the summer is worth around £4.2m (€5m), according to Sky in Italy.

Walker departs City having made 319 appearances for the club across seven-and-half-seasons at the Etihad Stadium, while he captained the side for last season’s historic fourth consecutive Premier League title.

The England international will wear the number 32 shirt at AC Milan, who sit eighth in Serie A and are on course to finish in the top eight of the Champions League table with Sergio Conceicao’s team occupying the sixth spot.

Walker has helped City win 17 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League, since joining the club in a £50m deal from Tottenham in 2017.

Walker posted a lengthy and emotional statement to his Instagram page paying tribute to City after his transfer was confirmed, saying that signing for the club had been a “dream come true”.

“Manchester City… where do I start? Signing up for this incredible club in 2017 was a dream come true. Seven years later, winning 17 trophies, including the Champions League and the famous treble is something I could only have dreamt as a child.

“To play alongside so many top players has pushed me to be the best version of myself, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity I’ve had at the Etihad.

“A huge thank you to so many people, the coaching staff, the kit men, and all the backroom staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes. You make every day enjoyable and provide the platform for us to perform at our best.

“To my teammates, from the moment I walked through the door, I felt at home. Thank you for the great memories and for all the success we have shared together. You are friends, but also family for life.

“To Pep Guardiola, thank you for believing in me and working so hard to bring me here in 2017. Together, we’ve celebrated 17 trophies, and your guidance has helped shape me into the player I am today. I’ll be forever grateful.

“To Annie, our children and all my family who have been there and supported me on this journey thank you.

“Most importantly, to the fans – thank you for embracing me as one of your own from day one. Your unwavering support, week in, week out, home and away, will never be forgotten.

“I wish you all constant success going forward. Thank you.”