Kyle Walker set to join Everton

Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker, has agreed to join Everton on a one-year deal.

The England right-back has been locked in talks with Toffees chiefs since his return from his loan spell at AC Milan.

Everton and his current club Manchester City will now thrash out whether it is a permanent deal or just a 12-month loan while he sees out the remainder of his Etihad contract.

The 35-year-old won 17 major honours including six Prem titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and the Champions League during a glittering eight years at City.

Despite having a year left on his Etihad deal, he was axed from their Club World Cup squad and no longer features in Pep Guardiola’s plans.

A source said: “Kyle has been a wonderful serving to the club.

“He has given everything and was key to the success. But after the disappointment of last season the club has to rebuild.”

It will bring to an end a love affair with City which began following a £50million move from Spurs in 2017.