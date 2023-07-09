Kylian Mbappe blames PSG hierarchy for Champions League failure

Kylian Mbappe has called out the hierarchy of current club Paris Saint-Germain for the club’s continued Champions League failure.

The Ligue 1 champions were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 stage last season after being outclassed by Bayern Munich over two legs.

Mbappe has recently dominated the news due to speculation about his future after revealing that he does not intend to renew his contract with PSG, which expires next summer.

The 24-year-old’s decision has left the PSG hierarchy in an uncomfortable state, with the club President sending a resounding statement to the France Captain regarding his decision.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has told Mbappe’s agent and mother, Fayza Lamari, of PSG’s intention to sell this summer in order to receive a transfer fee – something the player himself is seemingly unwilling to do as he wants to wait.

Mbappe on PSG’s recent failures

Murmurings of discontent in Paris have lingered for ages which have seen the club resolve to some drastic and tough decisions including head coach Christophe Galtier being replaced in the managerial dugout by Luis Enrique, while Lionel Messi has departed the club to join Inter Miami.

PSG also want to rid themselves of Neymar, in what appears to be the dawning of a new era.

During a recent interview with Mbappe, while representing the French national team, the focus shifted towards previous setbacks. Mbappe wasted no time in attributing ongoing issues to the individuals in positions of authority at PSG.

“I don’t know what PSG are missing (to win the Champions League), it’s not too much of a question for me,” Mbappe said as quoted by 90mins.

“We did what we could, period. You have to talk to the people who make the team, who organise the squad, who build this club. Me, I just try to do my job as well as possible.

“I scored about forty goals in club, ten in selection.

I was best player, top scorer for the fifth year in a row in Ligue 1. In the Champions League, unfortunately, I got injured before the first leg and, on the return, we were powerless.

But in the group stage, it seems to me that I was the most decisive player.

“I could do better by my standards. But no magic either.

Even the other players gave their all. Sometimes in football, you face what is called a glass ceiling.

That’s why it’s not too much of a question for me but more for above.”