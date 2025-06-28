Kylian Mbappé has filed a lawsuit against PSG

Kylian Mbappé has filed a lawsuit against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), accusing the French club of moral harassment and claiming it owes him €55 million ($61 million) in unpaid wages.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed the legal filing on Thursday. The Real Madrid forward alleges he was mistreated by PSG, particularly after he informed the club in 2023 that he would not be extending his contract.

According to the filing, Mbappé was subjected to “lofting” — a practice in France where players are excluded from the main squad for sporting or disciplinary reasons. He was left out of PSG’s preseason tour of Japan and South Korea and was made to train with fringe players. He also missed the opening game of the 2023–24 Ligue 1 season before being reinstated after further discussions.

Mbappé joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer, ending his PSG stint with a club-record 256 goals. He left amid growing tension, with some fans even booing him during his final home game at Parc des Princes.

In 2022, PSG offered Mbappé the most lucrative contract in the club’s history, parading him before fans with a jersey printed with “2025.” However, the deal only ran until 2024, with an optional extension clause. Mbappé reportedly grew frustrated over unfulfilled promises, particularly regarding new player signings.

In June 2023, he informed PSG he would not activate the one-year extension. This forced the club into a dilemma: sell him or risk losing him for free. PSG attempted to sell Mbappé, even accepting a €300 million offer from Saudi club Al-Hilal, but he turned it down.

Mbappé’s legal team first announced in April their intention to sue PSG, citing the club’s treatment of him during the transfer standoff.

Despite the tensions, PSG went on to win the Champions League without him, while Mbappé was officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in July 2024.