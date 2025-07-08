Kylian Mbappé has officially withdrawn his complaint of moral harassment against PSG

Kylian Mbappé has officially withdrawn his complaint of moral harassment against former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to his lawyer Pierre-Olivier Sur, who confirmed the development to AFP on Monday, July 7.

“We are withdrawing our civil action,” Sur said, just days before Mbappé’s current club, Real Madrid, faces PSG in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on Wednesday.

The complaint had triggered an investigation by the Paris prosecutor’s office last month, after Mbappé alleged mistreatment by PSG at the beginning of the 2023–24 season. The French forward claimed he was marginalized by the club and made to train separately with players the club intended to sell, following his refusal to sign a new contract.

This alleged practice, which has affected other professional footballers, had also prompted a complaint by the French players’ union in 2023.

Mbappé was excluded from PSG’s pre-season tour of Asia that year and missed the opening match of the Ligue 1 campaign. He was eventually reinstated to the squad after discussions with club officials.

The 26-year-old striker left PSG last summer to join Real Madrid, ending a seven-year spell in Paris during which he scored 256 goals in 308 appearances. PSG went on to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League title after his departure.

Mbappé remains in a legal dispute with PSG over an estimated €55 million ($64.4 million) in unpaid wages and bonuses, a separate matter that is still ongoing in court.