LABOUR COMMISSIONER WARNS EMPLOYERS: END ABUSE, RESPECT WORKERS’ RIGHTS



By: Sun Fm Tv Reporter



Labour Commissioner Givens Muntengwa Has Issued A Stern Warning To Employers Against Exploitative Labour Practices, Following Disturbing Reports From Workers At Usangu Group In Ndola.





During An Inspection At The Company, Muntengwa Expressed Dismay Over Allegations Of Unpaid Overtime, Unfair Deductions, Underpayment Of Subsistence Allowances, And Poor Treatment Of Employees.





He Criticized The Adoption Of A “Capitalist Mentality” That Alienates Employers From Their Workforce, Stating That Such Attitudes Undermine Industrial Harmony And Violate The Principles Of Decent Work.





Mr Muntengwa Also Raised Concerns About Cross-Border Drivers, Particularly Those Traveling To Congo, Who Reportedly Receive Only $100 For Month-Long Trips, From Which They Must Cover Tolls And Fees.





He Condemned The Practice Of Charging Workers For Broken Tools, Tyre Bursts, And Unconfirmed Diesel Theft Claims, Calling It Unjust And Demoralizing.

The Commissioner Urged Companies To Adopt Fair Labour Practices, Engage In Social Dialogue, And Respect Workers’ Rights.





He Emphasized That Collaboration Is Key To Achieving Both Profitability And Sustainable Development.





Highlighting The Role Of Trade Unions, Muntengwa Stated That, Unionism Is Not The Enemy Of Employers, Citing That Strong Unions Must Ensure That Workers’ Voices Are Heard And Should Create A Platform For Dialogue Instead Of Confrontation.





He Encouraged Unions To Engage Constructively With Employers To Foster A Workplace Built On Mutual Respect And Shared Growth.

#SunFmTvNews