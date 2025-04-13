Lack Of Determination Responsible For Man City’s Poor Form – Gundogan

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that a lack of desire is the reason behind the team’s poor form in the 2024-25 season as they battle to qualify for the Champions League.

The defending champions have been enmeshed in a battle to finish in the Premier League top four all season after enduring their worst season under Pep Guardiola.

The club struggled to mount a credible defence of the Premier League title they won last season, sitting precariously in sixth, 21 points behind table-toppers Liverpool.

Gündoğan admitted that injuries to key players have played a part in their loss of form, but much more importantly, the team has failed to show the desire and determination which helped them win six Premier League titles in seven years.

He said, “I feel like in a lot of games from our side, maybe we sometimes gave a bit too much importance to tactics and didn’t really pay much attention to behaviour – behaviours of ourselves.

“Having that determination, that desire, aggression. Like simple things that are part of the game, but maybe sometimes you just think too much about positioning yourself or whatever. You might forget the other things that are kind of normal or that should be normal, at least.”

Man City endured a miserable run of form in November and December to slip out of the title race. They are now in a battle with Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa to qualify for the Champions League.

Gundogan admitted that there has been improvement in the last few games as they target a place in a competition they won in 2023.

He said, “Honestly, in the last few games, I see a certain change, especially that uncomfortable, very uncomfortable game against Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

The way they play – aggressive, physically strong – and the way we behave there, away at their place, especially after also conceding the first one, I think it was just unbelievable.”

“Maybe people don’t give much credit to that because people tend, especially in our society and also in football society right now, they tend to credit more a beautiful goal, a beautiful assist or beautiful actions by a single player.

“They don’t credit anymore so much working for the team, having the right mentality and to be there, fighting for each other, staying close to each other and doing everything together.”

Gundogan will be hoping the team can return to winning ways after the frustrating goalless draw against Manchester United last weekend, when they take on Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.