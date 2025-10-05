Lady confesses and names wives of ministers Balthasar chopped when he went to Ghana

n the year 2024, Balthasar Engonga, a politician from Equatorial Guinea, broke internet after he was exposed by authorities in Guinea.

He gained international popularity particularly after over 400 videos of him were leaked and went viral.

The videos featured him with various women, including the President’s sister, ministers’ wives, and other high-profile individuals.

The videos were reportedly recorded with consent, were leaked online, sparking widespread outrage and debate about public morality.

In recent news, a Ghanaian lady is going viral after sharing her experiences of coming in contact with infamous celebrity from Equitoria Guinea.

In a video gone viral, the lady claim she met politician through a mutual friend when he came on a business trip in Ghana for three weeks.

She confirmed what we saw in the videos that Balthasar is blessed and well-endowed in his special place.

The lady added that Engonga did not sleep with only her, he slept with people’s wives, wives of ministers and MPs among others.

She is calling on all those who had an encounter with the former politician to come out before videos of his Ghanaian adventures comes out.

According to her, she’s only coming out to say this to prevent any form of disgrace in case videos of Balthasar’s escapade in Ghana come out.