Lady scatters wedding after discovering boyfriend was secretly getting married (Watch Video)

Tension quickly escalated at the wedding when the unexpected guest revealed herself to be the groom’s girlfriend.

The woman’s calm demeanor at first gave no hint of the disruption she was about to cause.

Panic gripped the venue as the woman smashed a bottle, sending guests scrambling for safety.

Social media users have been divided, with some sympathizing with the woman and others criticizing her actions.

The viral video has reignited conversations about trust, betrayal, and public confrontations in relationships.