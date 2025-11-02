Lady shares what she goes through as a side chick

Being a side chick is not easy at all. Not only is it easy, it is also dangerous especially when you get caught by the main chick.

A lady has shared the strides and issues she goes through being a side chick to a committed and married man.

In video she shared online, the lady shared a chat between herself and her lover who was apparently married with kids.

In the chat, the man was warning her not to contact her when he was with his wife as he does not want her wife to get suspicious.

The lady had mistakenly contacted him when he was with his wife. He threatened to break up with her if she tried texting him again.

The lady, realizing the mistake she’s made began to apologize but the man kept on scolding her as if she was his baby.

He went on to further warn not to text him until the following Tuesday when he was done with her wife. He went on to call her a “fool.”