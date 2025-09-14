Lady turns down his boyfriend because he didn’t kneel to propose

Does kneeling down really matter when proposing marriage to the love of your life?

While some hold it in high esteem, others feel it’s one of those western cultures that has found its way into that of Africans.

A young Nigerian lady refused to accept his boyfriends proposal just because the guy did not kneel in the process.

In a video which has gone viral, a guy planned a romantic proposal for his girlfriend only for him to be denied because of a minor detail.

The guy ushered the lady into a room where he has decorated for the event. He even showered her with gifts before the main deal.

After bringing out the ring, the guy who was standing took the hand of his girlfriend who was sitting as he asked the big question.

To his surprise, the lady asked her to kneel down and ask as their friends urged her to say yes.

In his defense, the guys said he was not going to kneel down as he’s a man and does not see it’s relevance.

The lady out of anger began to shout on him. Why don’t you go down on your knees like other men do, what’s your problem?

When you are ready to propose to me you know where to find me she said as she picked her bag and walked out.

The video has sparked wild criticisms online. While some are claiming the lady knows her worth, others feel she over did it because she doesn’t really love him.