Lamar Odom shares cryptic messages about his Khloe Kardashian

Two-time NBA champion, Lamar Odom, shared cryptic messages about his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

Odom shared multiple social media posts in recent days featuring photos of himself and his Khloe—to whom he was married from 2009 to 2016—accompanied by a series of inspirational messages.

In a post on X, Lamar, 45, shared a picture of himself and Khloe, 41, taken during Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 event in February 2016.

At the time, the former couple were still estranged while the Kardashians star helped him through his recovery from a near-fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel months earlier.

In the caption, Lamar appeared to cryptically reference Khloe’s support.

He wrote: “Grace carried me when strength couldn’t.”

Later, Lamar shared another memory from 2016 on X, posting two photos of himself alongside Khloe as they made their way to church with her nephew Mason Disick and niece Penelope Disick.

He captioned the post, “Pain doesn’t scare me anymore.”

The ex-spouses recently came face-to-face for the first time in nine years during a season six episode of The Kardashians in February, when Lamar playfully referred to Khloe as his “wife.” However, she made it crystal clear she wasn’t interested in rekindling a romantic relationship.