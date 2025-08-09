LAMBA LIMA ROYAL COUNCIL OF ZAMBIA DEFENDS SENIOR CHIEF NDUBENI





The Lamba Lima Royal Council of Zambia has strongly denied allegations that Senior Chief Ndubeni issued a statement accusing the UPND government of election rigging.





Vice Chairperson Musa Kafimbwa clarified that the chief never made such comments and demanded that the newspaper retract the statement or face legal consequences.





Mr. Kafimbwa expressed disappointment with the media outlet, stating that some individuals are exploiting it to tarnish the image of traditional leaders in Ndubeni’s chiefdom.





He emphasized the need to keep chiefs, who are loyal to the government, out of politics.





“Senior Chief Ndubeni is recognized as a prominent traditional leader among the Lima people in Mpongwe District.

Our Job is to defend our royal highness

You fight one you fight us all”, he said.



Muvi TV