Lamba Royal Council disappointed with UPND over adoptions on non Lamba candidates in Lufwanyama and Kalangabo





‎The Lamba Lima Royal Council of Zambia has expressed disappointment with the United Party for National Development (UPND) over its reported decision to adopt non-Lamba candidates to contest parliamentary seats in Lufwanyama West and Kalalangabo constituencies.



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‎Speaking on behalf of the Lamba and Lima-speaking people, Council Chairperson Sydney Musefwe stated that the move has raised concerns among local communities regarding representation and cultural identity in the Copperbelt rural constituencies.



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‎Mr. Musefwe noted that in several parts of Zambia, political parties traditionally respect local customs and community preferences when selecting parliamentary candidates.



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He cited examples from North-Western and Southern provinces, where communities are often represented by individuals from their respective ethnic groups.



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‎“The Lamba and Lima people have always welcomed people from different backgrounds to live, farm, and coexist peacefully within our communities,” he said.

‎“However, this hospitality should not be interpreted as surrendering our traditional and political leadership space.”



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‎The Council emphasized that Lufwanyama West and Kalalangabo are constituencies located in predominantly Lamba Lima areas and therefore called on the ruling party to reconsider its candidate selection process by adopting individuals from the local communities.



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‎Mr. Musefwe further stated that the Copperbelt rural constituencies hold deep cultural and historical significance for the Lamba Lima people and should be represented by leaders who understand and reflect the aspirations of the local population.



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‎The statement concluded with an appeal for unity, harmony, and recognition of the identity and interests of the Lamba Lima-speaking people across Zambia.



Source: Radio Mpongwe

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