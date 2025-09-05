Lamine Yamal and Argentinian girlfriend, 25, ‘split

Barcelona superstar, Lamine Yamal, and his Argentinian rapper girlfriend, Nicki Nicole, 25, have sparked rumours of a split just 13 days after making romance public.

The duo confirmed their relationship to friends when the Argentinian stunner, 25, travelled to Barcelona to attend the 18-year-old Barcelona star’s controversial birthday celebrations in July.

Nicole was also spotted attending Barcelona’s friendly fixture against Como on August 10.

The pair eventually went Instagram official on August 25 with a smitten post together.

While celebrating the Latin artist’s birthday, the lovebirds cosied up for a photo together in front of her birthday cake. Yamal captioned the snap, posted to his Stories, with only a cake and a love heart emoji.

But now the pair are thought to have called time on their relationship, according to Marca, just 13 days after going public.

Rumours of a break-up have circulated after both Nicole and Yamal removed all traces of each other from their social media pages.