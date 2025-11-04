 Lamine Yamal breaks up with girlfriend and pop singer Nicki Nicole following cheating rumors

Reports suggest that Barcelona sensation, Lamine Yamal, 18, and Argentinian pop star Nicki Nicole, 25, have ended their relationship, amidst speculation that the footballer was unfaithful.

A Spanish journalist and YouTuber, Javier de Hoyos, claimed on national Spanish TV over the weekend that he received a message directly from the teenage star. The message confirmed the breakup but emphatically denied rumors that Yamal had cheated on Nicki Nicole with an Italian influencer

Yamal and Nicki Nicole had gone public with their relationship in late August as they celebrated her 25th birthday, about a month after they were first seen together at a nightclu

Javier de Hoyos, who first reported on the couple, shared the footballer’s message on the Spanish TV show D Corazon. Yamal clarified the situation, stating:

The player specifically addressed the rumors involving a recent trip to Italy, insisting that he was no longer dating Nicki when he went and that “he hasn’t been with anyone else.”

As of yet, neither Lamine nor Nicki Nicole has commented on the breakup via their official social media accounts. The couple had previously shared clips of a romantic holiday, including a helicopter ride, earlier this month while Yamal was recovering from an injury.

The split comes amid other headlines surrounding the young football star. Yamal was recently linked to Italian influencer Anna Gegnoso during a trip to Milan, which seems to have reignited the cheating speculation he now denies.

On the pitch, the young player is dealing with an ongoing health issue. Reports from Catalan daily Sport suggest Yamal has a condition called Pubalgia, which causes muscle discomfort in the pubic area.

Barcelona chiefs are reportedly concerned that the condition could be chronic and cause him lasting pain throughout his career.

Separately, Yamal has also made news for a major real estate purchase, posting a snap outside a luxury property. Spanish media reports suggest he has snapped up the house formerly owned by ex-Barcelona star Gerard Piqué and singer Shakira for a reported £9.5 million.

He is allegedly planning to live there with his cousin and a friend.