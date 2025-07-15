 Lamine Yamal faces legal action for hiring people with dwarfism for entertainment

Barcelona superstar, Lamine Yamal’s high-profile birthday celebration has come under fire after an advocacy group accused him of using people with dwarfism as entertainment.

The Spanish playmaker celebrated his 18th birthday on July 13, and reportedly hired dwarfs to entertain guests at his coming-of-age party.

The Spanish Association for People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias (ADEE) released a statement on social media announcing its plans to take legal and social action in response to what it described as a degrading and discriminatory act.

“The Association for People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias denounces the hiring of individuals with dwarfism as entertainment at Lamine Yamal’s birthday party. We will pursue legal and social measures,” read the statement, posted on X.

Yamal’s extravagant bash reportedly drew a star-studded guest list that included teammates, influencers, streamers, and Spanish-language music stars like Bizarrap, Duki, Ozuna, and Bad Gyal.