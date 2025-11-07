Barcelona and Spain star forward, Lamine Yamal has firmly stated that he can never compare himself to Lionel Messi.

Yamal was a key contributor in Barcelona’s recent UEFA Champions League matchday 4 contest, where they held Club Brugge to a 3-3 draw. The youngster scored a brilliant goal to make the score 2-2 and then forced an own goal.

Following the match, Yamal was asked about his fantastic strike, which prompted him to once again play down comparisons to the legendary Messi.

“Messi has scored thousands of goals like this, so I can’t compare myself to him. I’m just trying to improve and go my own way, and I hope to score more goals like this in the future,” Yamal said, according to Barca Blaugranes.

Regarding Barcelona’s performance, Yamal stressed the need for improvement. “We are Barça and we always have to win. But we’re already thinking about the next league match. It’s a very difficult pitch. It’s hard to win when you concede three goals. That’s what we need to improve.”

He reflected on his own goal-scoring play: “I tried my best. It was a very quick play, and Fermín backheeled it to me. Well, I’m sad we couldn’t get the win. Let’s hope for next time.”

Yamal also addressed recent speculation about his physical and mental state. “There’s been a lot of talk about my pubalgia and that I was sad. It was all lies. I’m trying to get back to work and play at this level, which is how I feel best and enjoy myself the most.”

Finally, he touched on the reception he sometimes receives from opposing fans. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence if they boo you. If they boo me, it’s because they know I do my job well on the field. I don’t worry about it.”