Barcelona superstar, Lamine Yamal, has gone public with his new girlfriend, Nicki Nicole, on Instagram.

The 18-year-old Spanish footballer shared an intimate photograph featuring himself and the Argentine singer celebrating her 25th birthday.

The post comes after Yamal helped Barcelona secure a dramatic 3 – 2 comeback victory against Levante on Saturday evening.

Nicole was previously dating fellow singer Peso Pluma before they endured a public split last year following allegations that he had been spotted with another woman in Las Vegas.