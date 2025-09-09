Lamine Yamal misplaces passport after 6–0 win over Turkey

Footballer, Lamine Yamal faced an unusual situation after Spain’s emphatic 6–0 victory over Turkey in their World Cup qualifier

Reports from Beyaz Futbol say the teenager lost his passport and spent time searching for it inside the stadium, including returning to the dressing room. However, the document was not found, and Yamal eventually left without it.

Aside from the passport saga, it was a historic night for Mikel Merino, who scored a hat-trick—making him only the second midfielder in Spain’s history to achieve that in a single game. He now has six goals in six matches for Spain this year.

Meanwhile, Nico Williams was forced off with a muscle injury in the 44th minute and replaced by Ferran Torres.