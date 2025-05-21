Lamine Yamal ‘set to take Lionel Messi’s iconic No 10 shirt at Barcelona

Lamine Yamal is reportedly set to inherit Lionel Messi’s iconic No 10 shirt at Barcelona after signing a new contract with the club this summer.

Yamal, 17, has emerged as a Ballon d’Or contender this season after winning the Euros with Spain last year, and helping Barcelona win the La Liga title this season.

According to Memorabilia1899.co, Yamal will celebrate his 18th birthday in July by signing a new long-term contract with Barcelona that will contain a €1bn (£841m) release clause.

The deal will also see Yamal handed the No 10 shirt which is currently occupied by Ansu Fati.

Fati is facing an uncertain future at Barcelona and will have the famous jersey taken off him by Yamal.

Yamal currently holds the No. 19 jersey, which was also the number worn by fellow former La Masia product Messi before he switched in 2008.

The changeover will mark another historic moment in Yamal’s young career, after he made his Barca debut two years ago when he was only 15.

Since then, he has won LaLiga twice and provided 43 goal contributions in 54 games for Barca’s domestic treble this season.