Lamine Yamal’s mural vandalised with brutal dwarf slur after his controversial 18th birthday party

A mural dedicated to Lamine Yamal has been defaced in Barcelona, with references made to dwarfism.

The mural, which was designed by Plaza Joanic, was unveiled last month to celebrate Yamal’s 18th birthday. Yamal is portrayed as Superman, with an ‘L’ on his chest as opposed to an ‘S’.



There were initially concerns that the mural had been damaged, but it emerged that they were AI-generated.

Last month images emerged of the dwarves and scantily-clad women who were reportedly paid to attend Yamal’s 18th birthday party.

Yamal has received much criticism for the party, which allegedly ‘exploited dwarves’, while women with ‘specific breast measurements’ were ‘paid to attend’.



One image showed a group of five men with Achondroplasia appearing to be registered for the party.

Another image showed women passing through the checkpoint.

Yamal turned 18 on July 13, with around 200 people attending the event, including friends, family, and team-mates.



Speaking last month, Jesus Martin, the General Director of Disability in the government, called for ministers to approve an investigation.

Martin told Marca: ‘We are concerned that people with money, people with power, believe themselves to be unpunished. The law is for everyone, for the humble and for the powerful.’ Martin also expressed his fear that this kind of party could impact impressionable young fans who look up to Yamal and copy his behaviour.’

The party took place at a private estate and a Mafia-style theme.

Spanish model, Calvo, who was Miss Teenager Spain 2021 and Miss Teenager Europe 2022, claimed she was asked to attend the event.

Calvo alleged that organisers were seeking to hire 12 blonde women with specific breast sizes to attend the celebration.

She claimed the women would have been paid up to 20,000 euros, but would need to be available for 24 hours, with the location of the event not disclosed to them.

Calvo claimed she had backed out of the event after receiving the list of demands.

‘I have screenshots of everything, the conversations, they told me that the fee would be a certain amount between 10,000 and 20,000 euros,’ Calvo told Tardear TV.

‘But the truth is that you don’t really know what you’re getting into, because they don’t tell you what they really expect from you beyond “having a good time” at the party.

‘They asked for blonde girls with a certain breast size,’ Calvo claimed, adding organisers were looking for ‘models or escorts’.