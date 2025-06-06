LAND ACT REVIEW WELCOMED BY CHIEF MPEZENI AS GOVERNMENT ENGAGES TRADITIONAL LEADERS



June 5, 2025



Chipata – Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people has welcomed the government’s decision to review the Lands Act of 1995, calling it a timely and necessary move to address the growing number of land disputes in the country.





The Nkosi Yama Nkosi said, “It is commendable that the government is proposing to review this Land Act, which has been in use for 30 years.”



Chief Mpezeni urged the government to revisit chiefdoms for further consultations, stating, “Our needs vary. After going around, come back and consult senior chiefs who are not part of the meetings.”





He made the remarks during a courtesy call by a delegation from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, led by Director of Planning Mr. William Nyundo and accompanied by Acting Permanent Secretary for Eastern Province, Dr. Lewis Mwape, on the sidelines of a consultative engagement with traditional leaders in Eastern Province.





The meeting brought together chiefs from across the province to contribute views on proposed amendments aimed at aligning the Act with the National Lands Policy of 2021.



The review is supported by the Land Governance Support Project, which promotes equitable access to land, tenure security, and sustainable land use.





The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Patrick Mucheleka, in his speech read on his behalf by Mr. William Nyundo, reiterated that there is a need to modernize land management systems through integrated land data systems.





“This review will improve land administration and tackle issues such as encroachment and unequal access to land, especially for women and the youth,” Mr Nyundo he said.





In his welcoming remarks, Dr. Lewis Mwape, who is the Acting Permanent Secretary for Eastern Province, commended traditional leaders for their role in land governance and reaffirmed the government’s commitment.



@ The Falcon