LAND CRUISER BASHES WOMAN AND PLUNGES PLUNGES INTO A DRAINAGE
A road traffic accident has happened in old location near Mpulungu bus Station opposite Christine Lodge.
Involved is a Toyota land cruiser Registration number BCD 4216 ZM.
The land cruiser in thebprocess bashed a woman who has been rushed to Mbala General hospital for medical attention.
A check by Radio luswepo Journalists found the vehicle stuck in the drainage and people watching with one armed police officer maintaining order.
(C) Luswepo