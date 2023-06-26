LAND CRUISER BASHES WOMAN AND PLUNGES PLUNGES INTO A DRAINAGE



A road traffic accident has happened in old location near Mpulungu bus Station opposite Christine Lodge.

Involved is a Toyota land cruiser Registration number BCD 4216 ZM.



The land cruiser in thebprocess bashed a woman who has been rushed to Mbala General hospital for medical attention.



A check by Radio luswepo Journalists found the vehicle stuck in the drainage and people watching with one armed police officer maintaining order.

(C) Luswepo