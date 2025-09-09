LAPD Ends Protection for Kamala Harris Following Trump Order

Kamala Harris will no longer have Los Angeles police officers guarding her home after city officials ended a temporary security arrangement. The decision came after former President Donald Trump canceled her extended Secret Service detail.

According to FOX LA, Harris had been granted 18 months of Secret Service protection under an order from former President Joe Biden. That coverage would have lasted until July 2026. Trump revoked the extension in late August, leaving Harris without federal protection earlier than expected.

In response, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass directed LAPD officers to cover Harris. Metro officers were reassigned from crime suppression duties in the San Fernando Valley to guard her Brentwood home, where an unmarked patrol car remained on watch day and night.

The decision drew criticism. The Los Angeles Police Protective League argued that taxpayers should not cover the cost of security for a wealthy former presidential candidate. The board said Harris could afford private protection and urged California Governor Gavin Newsom to fund it if he wanted her guarded.

By law, former vice presidents receive six months of Secret Service protection after leaving office. Harris’ coverage had already exceeded that limit under Biden’s order before it was overturned.

While Harris faced higher threats during her time as vice president, the Associated Press reported that recent assessments found no credible risks. The LAPD declined to comment on her protective detail.

Questions remain about who will provide her security as she begins a 15-stop book tour for her memoir. It is unclear if her publisher has made private arrangements.

Harris is not the only official whose protection was revoked by Trump. He also ended coverage for former national security adviser John Bolton and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, both targeted by Iran, as well as Biden’s children, Hunter and Ashley, who had received extended protection from their father.