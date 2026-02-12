LASER LOCK-ON BLUNDER! US MILITARY ZAPS ‘MYSTERY DRONE’ TURNS OUT IT WAS A PARTY BALLOON





In an eye-popping mix-up straight out of a comedy sketch, the US military reportedly fired high-energy laser weapons at what was first believed to be foreign surveillance drones near the southern border only to later discover the “threat” was nothing more than a party balloon.





According to a CBS report, advanced laser systems were deployed after the unidentified objects triggered security concerns, sparking fears of possible foreign drone activity in sensitive airspace. With tensions already high over border security and aerial incursions, the response was swift and decisive.





But the drama quickly deflated.



After the lasers locked on and brought down the objects, investigations revealed the airborne suspect was not cutting-edge spy tech — but an ordinary celebratory balloon drifting across the sky.





The incident has raised fresh questions about aerial threat detection and the challenges of distinguishing between genuine security risks and harmless floating decorations in increasingly crowded airspace.